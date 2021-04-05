United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,174,000 after purchasing an additional 387,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after buying an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $129.91 on Monday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

