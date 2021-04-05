Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

UNS traded up C$1.65 on Monday, reaching C$12.85. 565,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.68. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$2.90 and a 52-week high of C$13.10. The company has a market cap of C$544.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 0.67875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

