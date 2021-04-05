Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,521 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Under Armour by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA opened at $18.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

