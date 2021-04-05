UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $405.64 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $405,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3,842.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

AMP stock opened at $235.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.72. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $2,443,727.22. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

