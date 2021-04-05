UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $337.35 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $337,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $241.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

