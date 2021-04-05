UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,706 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $281,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $77.17 and a one year high of $119.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

