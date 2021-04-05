UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 109,242 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $511,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $87,191,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

