Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,967,971. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.