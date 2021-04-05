Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 627.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,949 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

