Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Twitter by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 189,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Twitter stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

