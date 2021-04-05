Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

