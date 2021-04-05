Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MBIA were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MBIA by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MBIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $527.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

