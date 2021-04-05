Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $504,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $56,871,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,688 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

