Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $565,000 Investment in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

