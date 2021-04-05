Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEGA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 327.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $117.99 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

