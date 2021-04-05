Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 9,861 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRA. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

GRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

W. R. Grace & Co. Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.