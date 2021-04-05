Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.48. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $61.77.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

