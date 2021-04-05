Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Argan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 74,283 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Argan by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

AGX stock opened at $54.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.14 million, a P/E ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.