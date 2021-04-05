Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $86.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,121.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total value of $484,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,662 shares of company stock valued at $14,714,438. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

