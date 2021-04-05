Truist Securities Increases Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $58.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $234,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 358,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.