Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE CARR opened at $42.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

