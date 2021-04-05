Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after buying an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 703,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 612,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

