Truist Financial Corp Has $13.17 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,044 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

