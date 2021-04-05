Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $123.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

