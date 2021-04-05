Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 176,037 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

