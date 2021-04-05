Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $24,223,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total transaction of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,704,630 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $485.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.27 and a 200 day moving average of $387.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

