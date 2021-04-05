tru Independence LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 72,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.80. 201,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,249. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

