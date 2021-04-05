tru Independence LLC Takes $21.97 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DHT by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DHT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

DHT stock remained flat at $$6.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

