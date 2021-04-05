tru Independence LLC Makes New $20.86 Million Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,860,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,533,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.76. 229,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,816,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

