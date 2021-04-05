tru Independence LLC Invests $34.51 Million in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 114.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 4,369.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,516. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

