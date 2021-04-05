tru Independence LLC Invests $18.66 Million in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 2,793.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Frontline by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE:FRO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.44. 29,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,117. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

