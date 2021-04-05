Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Trinseo worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trinseo news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total value of $131,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock worth $5,863,887. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

TSE opened at $64.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

