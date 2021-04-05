Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Trimble worth $50,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $80.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

