Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.80). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $123,339.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,298.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tricida by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tricida by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

