Treat DAO (TREAT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $70,132.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00076224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00310245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00092865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.16 or 0.00758035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028762 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.