Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.43

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.43 and last traded at $179.72, with a volume of 5277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.50.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

