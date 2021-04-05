Tornado Market Cap Reaches $577,324.41 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $96.22 or 0.00163840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $577,324.41 and approximately $574,109.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.00303105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00095344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00749184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029767 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 92.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

