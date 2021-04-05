TigerCash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $829,326.74 and approximately $16.02 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $800.07 or 0.01354614 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.