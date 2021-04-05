ThoreCoin Price Reaches $11,513.93 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $998.10 million and $63,073.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $11,513.93 or 0.19478792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00299866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.07 or 0.00780022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017404 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

