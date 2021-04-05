The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.