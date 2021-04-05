The Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Simply Good Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMPL stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

