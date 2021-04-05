The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,527. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The New York Times by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,580,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,283,000 after acquiring an additional 365,426 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The New York Times by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,551,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,720,000 after acquiring an additional 380,475 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,230 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $75,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

