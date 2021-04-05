The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NAV. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,718,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,766,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

