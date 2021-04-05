The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,615 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $6,655,937.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 250,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,790,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,037,609 shares of company stock valued at $83,567,913. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $91.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.