The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,031 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,501,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 130,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:B opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

