The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,013 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 390,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

