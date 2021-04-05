The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 101,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,660 shares of company stock worth $3,121,260 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $142.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.28. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $567.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

