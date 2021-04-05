The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,977 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 286,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.