The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $23,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $126.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

