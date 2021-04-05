The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $313.71

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $313.71 and last traded at $312.90, with a volume of 34041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $307.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 2,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.